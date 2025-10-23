Previous
Here comes the sun by pattyblue
Here comes the sun

After many hours of rain we were happy to see the sun coming through over St Martins church in the Bull Ring this morning.
The afternoon turned to lovely blue skies.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Beverley ace
Fabulous PoV and capture of the walkers
October 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb view!
October 23rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A stunning view
October 23rd, 2025  
