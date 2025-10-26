Sign up
Photo 1233
Sms8
Fancy gentleman and wife interred in St Laurence’s church Ludlow 1637.
I imagine the sculptors breathed a sigh of relief when ruffs went out of fashion.
For the statues and memorials challenge.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
25th September 2025 2:44pm
sms8
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice. I like that you have chosen to show a closeup of the heads rather than all of the sculpture.
October 30th, 2025
Tim L
ace
They died with their ruffs on !
October 30th, 2025
