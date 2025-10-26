Previous
Next
Sms8 by pattyblue
Photo 1233

Sms8

Fancy gentleman and wife interred in St Laurence’s church Ludlow 1637.
I imagine the sculptors breathed a sigh of relief when ruffs went out of fashion.

For the statues and memorials challenge.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Very nice. I like that you have chosen to show a closeup of the heads rather than all of the sculpture.
October 30th, 2025  
Tim L ace
They died with their ruffs on !
October 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact