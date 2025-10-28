Previous
Next
Happy Halloween by pattyblue
Photo 1235

Happy Halloween

Taken in the summer at the Witch museum in Boscastle and saved for today.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A wonderful witch!
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact