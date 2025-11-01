Sign up
Previous
Photo 1238
Autumn walk
I went out today intending to go to the park but ended up on the canal.
The weather was perfect and I got some nice shots in the sunshine.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
walk
,
autumn
Babs
ace
What a lovely scene. I love the colourful reflections on the water. Good choice to walk by the canal.
November 2nd, 2025
Diane
ace
Wonderful scene. Great colors and reflections.
November 2nd, 2025
