Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1240
Shapes
I liked how these bridges were lined up on the canal. Road, rail and pedestrian.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1240
photos
104
followers
103
following
339% complete
View this month »
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
1st November 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shapes
Chris Cook
ace
Nice shapes, reflections and leading lines.
November 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
The reflections are so amazing!
November 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close