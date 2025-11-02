Previous
Shapes by pattyblue
Photo 1240

Shapes

I liked how these bridges were lined up on the canal. Road, rail and pedestrian.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Nice shapes, reflections and leading lines.
November 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
The reflections are so amazing!
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact