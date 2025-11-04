Feeling Groovy

🎵Slow down, you move too fast

You got to make the morning last

Just kicking down the cobblestones

Looking for fun and feeling groovy

Ba da-da da-da da-da, feeling groovy.🎵



I only managed to get ow dow in as the slow down words bent round the post box but you get the idea.

I vote we abolish the official signs and have lots of these instead.