Feeling Groovy by pattyblue
Photo 1242

Feeling Groovy

🎵Slow down, you move too fast
You got to make the morning last
Just kicking down the cobblestones
Looking for fun and feeling groovy
Ba da-da da-da da-da, feeling groovy.🎵

I only managed to get ow dow in as the slow down words bent round the post box but you get the idea.
I vote we abolish the official signs and have lots of these instead.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
