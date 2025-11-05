Previous
Sweet providence by pattyblue
Sweet providence

A bag of spilled sweeties on the pavement gave me my image for today’s owo challenge.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
