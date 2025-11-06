Sign up
Previous
Photo 1244
White out
One from the archives for today’s negative space prompt.
An unexpected dollop of snow while we were holidaying on the Gower in Wales.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
owo-8
Babs
ace
Looks quite bleak and gorgeous on black. fav.
November 6th, 2025
