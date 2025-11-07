Sign up
Previous
Photo 1245
A little slice of Shropshire
For today’s landscape prompt.
Taken on our recent trip to Ludlow.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
2
2
365
iPhone 13 mini
25th September 2025 12:29pm
owo-8
owo-8
