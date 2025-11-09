Sign up
Previous
Photo 1247
Photographing photographers
These photographers were planning their strategy at the exit of Shrewsbury railway station.
I think the girl on the left could have done with another hand to hold her equipment.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
street-128
Diane
ace
Well spotted!
November 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great candid!
November 9th, 2025
