Previous
Photographing photographers by pattyblue
Photo 1247

Photographing photographers

These photographers were planning their strategy at the exit of Shrewsbury railway station.
I think the girl on the left could have done with another hand to hold her equipment.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Well spotted!
November 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great candid!
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact