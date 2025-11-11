Previous
Celebs - Tudor style by pattyblue
Photo 1249

Celebs - Tudor style

We found a lovely pub in Shrewsbury called the Henry Tudor Inn dating to 1429.
The food was really good and we were surrounded by these great artworks of Freddie Mercury, Cilla Black and David Bowie dressed in Tudor costumes.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool works!
November 11th, 2025  
GaryW
Sounds like a fun place!
November 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact