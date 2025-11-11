Sign up
Previous
Photo 1249
Celebs - Tudor style
We found a lovely pub in Shrewsbury called the Henry Tudor Inn dating to 1429.
The food was really good and we were surrounded by these great artworks of Freddie Mercury, Cilla Black and David Bowie dressed in Tudor costumes.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
Very cool works!
November 11th, 2025
GaryW
Sounds like a fun place!
November 11th, 2025
