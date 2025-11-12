Sign up
Photo 1250
Spooky Icm
For the Icm challenge.
A portrait of Bob Dylan behind bars.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
icm-15
Mags
ace
LOL! Behind bars no less! Very cool effect.
November 13th, 2025
