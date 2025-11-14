Previous
Brindley Place by pattyblue
Brindley Place

So many nice reflections to see here. This was my favourite from the day.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dave ace
The rippled reflections are wonderful
November 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture… the colours the reflections & the ripples are really stunning. Brilliant great shot
November 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful reflections!
November 16th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Oh stunning
November 17th, 2025  
