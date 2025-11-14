Sign up
Previous
Photo 1252
Brindley Place
So many nice reflections to see here. This was my favourite from the day.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
4
3
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1252
photos
104
followers
104
following
343% complete
View this month »
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th November 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
place
,
brindley
Dave
ace
The rippled reflections are wonderful
November 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture… the colours the reflections & the ripples are really stunning. Brilliant great shot
November 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful reflections!
November 16th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Oh stunning
November 17th, 2025
