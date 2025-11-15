Previous
Next
Right place, wrong time by pattyblue
Photo 1253

Right place, wrong time

If only I’d been here 15 minutes earlier to have the shadow in the right spot.
A beautiful archway in the gardens of the Oratory of San Felipe Neri in Birmingham.
Sigh..
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I don't know, sweetie. I like it very much just the way it is. =)
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact