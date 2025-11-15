Sign up
Photo 1253
Right place, wrong time
If only I’d been here 15 minutes earlier to have the shadow in the right spot.
A beautiful archway in the gardens of the Oratory of San Felipe Neri in Birmingham.
Sigh..
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th November 2025 11:42am
time
,
right
,
wrong
,
place
Mags
ace
I don't know, sweetie. I like it very much just the way it is. =)
November 17th, 2025
