Photo 1254
Tiny shrooms
It’s been very thin on the ground near me this year for mushrooms. I think the hot dry summer has had an effect.
I found these tiny ones on a tree trunk.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
shrooms
tiny
darkroom-dof
Mags
ace
A magical capture!
November 17th, 2025
