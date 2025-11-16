Previous
Tiny shrooms by pattyblue
Tiny shrooms

It’s been very thin on the ground near me this year for mushrooms. I think the hot dry summer has had an effect.
I found these tiny ones on a tree trunk.
16th November 2025

Pat

@pattyblue
Pat
Mags ace
A magical capture!
November 17th, 2025  
