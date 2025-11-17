Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1255
Nature’s carbon warriors
I love the mosses.
Air purifiers, carbon catchers and they look pretty too.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1255
photos
104
followers
104
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
16th November 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-dof
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful composition and focus.
November 19th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sensational macro
November 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous macro!
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close