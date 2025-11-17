Previous
Nature’s carbon warriors by pattyblue
Nature’s carbon warriors

I love the mosses.
Air purifiers, carbon catchers and they look pretty too.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful composition and focus.
November 19th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sensational macro
November 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous macro!
November 19th, 2025  
