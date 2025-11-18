Previous
Ferns by pattyblue
Ferns

Turning golden on the canal.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
A very beautiful scene and color, especially on the water.
November 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful colours.
November 19th, 2025  
