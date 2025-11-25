Previous
Weather roulette by pattyblue
Photo 1259

Weather roulette

When I started my walk there was a clear blue sky but by the time I got to this second lake the sky looked like this.
By the time I got near home it had turned to dark grey.

I like how you never know what you’re going to get here.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
A lovely moody and romantic capture.
November 26th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous
November 26th, 2025  
