Photo 1259
Weather roulette
When I started my walk there was a clear blue sky but by the time I got to this second lake the sky looked like this.
By the time I got near home it had turned to dark grey.
I like how you never know what you’re going to get here.
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
26th November 2025 12:53pm
weather
roulette
Mags
ace
A lovely moody and romantic capture.
November 26th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous
November 26th, 2025
