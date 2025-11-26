Sign up
Previous
Photo 1260
Tiny nature
I had a nice nature walk today around the parks and realised that I’m happiest when I’ve got my face in some sort of foliage.
These little shrooms were on a fallen log and were no bigger than a pea.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
3
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1260
photos
104
followers
104
following
345% complete
View this month »
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
26th November 2025 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
tiny
Mags
ace
What a beautiful tiny world.
November 26th, 2025
Tim L
ace
A very solemn looking group. I too like to get down into the foliage. It's the getting back up that's the problem these days.
November 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet.
November 26th, 2025
