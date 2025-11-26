Previous
Tiny nature by pattyblue
Photo 1260

Tiny nature

I had a nice nature walk today around the parks and realised that I’m happiest when I’ve got my face in some sort of foliage.
These little shrooms were on a fallen log and were no bigger than a pea.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
What a beautiful tiny world.
Tim L ace
A very solemn looking group. I too like to get down into the foliage. It's the getting back up that's the problem these days.
Babs ace
Aw so sweet.
