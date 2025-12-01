Weathered

A few weeks ago we were waiting for the train at Lichfield station and looking at the view of the town when we spotted a church steeple that we hadn’t noticed before.

Last week we went on a mission to find it.

The church is called St Michael-on-Greenhill and unfortunately it was locked but the churchyard was a real treat to look around.

There were discreet information boards dotted around highlighting interesting tombs and also of what plants and wildlife could be found here through the seasons.

The grounds were nicely tended but in a natural way and there were paths leading off into the countryside.

A really pleasant and surprising find considering we thought we knew everything about the town.

This carving was on the side of the door looking a bit worse for wear.