Previous
Zoom by pattyblue
Photo 1263

Zoom

I just liked this view when shopping the other day.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice perspective
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact