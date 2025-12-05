Previous
Rainy roses by pattyblue
Photo 1266

Rainy roses

These roses formed part of a large heart placed among floral tributes at the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham to commemorate Ozzy Osbourne’s birthday.
It was a very wet day.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact