Previous
Logs and wires by pattyblue
Photo 1267

Logs and wires

Spotted partially submerged on the very swollen River Severn in Worcester today and edited for the artists challenge.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant capture…
December 11th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Oh very well done!
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact