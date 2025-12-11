Sign up
Previous
Photo 1267
Logs and wires
Spotted partially submerged on the very swollen River Severn in Worcester today and edited for the artists challenge.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1267
photos
104
followers
104
following
347% complete
View this month »
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
11th December 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-dencescu
Beverley
ace
Brilliant capture…
December 11th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Oh very well done!
December 11th, 2025
