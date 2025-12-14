Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1270
Wind in the willows
I find it so mesmerising to watch a willow tree swaying around in the wind
14th December 2025
14th Dec 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1271
photos
104
followers
104
following
348% complete
View this month »
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th December 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
in
,
wind
,
willows
Mags
ace
A beautiful b&w!
December 18th, 2025
amyK
ace
Lovely capture;nicely done in b&w
December 18th, 2025
Diane
ace
You've captured the movement well. Nice in B&W.
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close