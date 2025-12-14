Previous
Wind in the willows by pattyblue
Wind in the willows

I find it so mesmerising to watch a willow tree swaying around in the wind
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
A beautiful b&w!
December 18th, 2025  
amyK ace
Lovely capture;nicely done in b&w
December 18th, 2025  
Diane ace
You've captured the movement well. Nice in B&W.
December 18th, 2025  
