Jewellery Quarter by pattyblue
Jewellery Quarter


The Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham is a historic district, Europe's largest concentration of jewellers, producing 40% of the UK's jewellery with over 800 businesses.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
