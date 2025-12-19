Sign up
Photo 1272
The big bauble
Lots of people enjoying having photos taken in it.
A couple asked me to take one of them in the bauble which I was happy to do and they were very happy with it.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
street-art-29
GaryW
What a great photo opportunity!
December 21st, 2025
