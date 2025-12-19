Previous
The big bauble by pattyblue
Photo 1272

The big bauble

Lots of people enjoying having photos taken in it.
A couple asked me to take one of them in the bauble which I was happy to do and they were very happy with it.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
GaryW
What a great photo opportunity!
December 21st, 2025  
