Gloomy day by pattyblue
Photo 1273

Gloomy day

But great for puddle reflections.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
LManning (Laura) ace
Well done!
December 20th, 2025  
GaryW
Marvelous reflection!
December 21st, 2025  
Lesley ace
This is awesome
December 21st, 2025  
