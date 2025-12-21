New nativity figures

While in town yesterday I popped into the cathedral to see if the nativity figures had been put in place for the season.

They were missing.



A church lady approached me when she saw me puzzling over this and explained that they had been moved to Lichfield Cathedral and Birmingham now has a new set of nativity figures made by artist Melanie Thompson.

Here is Mary and Joseph holding doves of peace and two shepherds behind them.

The figures have moveable arms and on Christmas Eve the doves are removed and the baby Jesus is added and held by both Mary and Joseph.

The wise men will be added to the scene at Epiphany on 6th January to complete the scene.

Lots of symbolism and collaboration with local refugee and homeless groups to produce something modern and relevant.

I think they are quite special and when I spoke to the lady again as I was leaving she was so pleased to have positive feedback.

I’ll visit again in the new year to see the full thing.

