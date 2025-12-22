Previous
Banksy strikes again by pattyblue
Banksy strikes again

I was walking past this old Banksy in the Jewellery Quarter the other day and was surprised to see a Santa figure on the bench.

Later, I found myself smiling when I found this news article on the internet:

Mystery surrounds the Birmingham Banksy as an overnight festive change has been made to artist's iconic Jewellery Quarter work.
The guerrilla artist's festive artwork highlighting homelessness first appeared on a wall near the district's train station on Vyse Street in December 2019. Six years on, in the early hours of December 17, a van reportedly pulled up at the site with people inside. Traffic cones were then said to have been placed around the artwork as they installed a life-size Santa mannequin on the bench. The Santa figure, tucked into a sleeping bag and wearing battered Tommy Hilfiger trainers, was holding a newspaper.

The newspaper has sadly crumpled after all the rain we’ve had.

