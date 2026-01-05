Sign up
Photo 1278
Wintry scene
The park looking pretty in the snow.
We don’t get much snow here in the Midlands so it was a treat to get out and go photo crazy.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1279
photos
101
followers
101
following
350% complete
View this month »
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
5th January 2026 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scene
,
wintry
Mags
ace
Beautiful snowy scene.
January 6th, 2026
