Wintry scene by pattyblue
Wintry scene

The park looking pretty in the snow.
We don’t get much snow here in the Midlands so it was a treat to get out and go photo crazy.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Pat

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Beautiful snowy scene.
January 6th, 2026  
