Snowman by pattyblue
Photo 1281

Snowman

The great storm turned out to be just a dollop of snow in my area.
I ventured out to the park and found 8 snowmen, a dodgy looking igloo and 3 snowmen still under construction.
This one was my favourite with his saucepan hat.
Pat

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Wylie ace
Very creative with limited snow availability!
January 10th, 2026  
