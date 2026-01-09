Sign up
Previous
Photo 1281
Snowman
The great storm turned out to be just a dollop of snow in my area.
I ventured out to the park and found 8 snowmen, a dodgy looking igloo and 3 snowmen still under construction.
This one was my favourite with his saucepan hat.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
snowman
Wylie
ace
Very creative with limited snow availability!
January 10th, 2026
