January calmness by pattyblue
I love my city at Christmas with the markets and lights and people everywhere but I also love it in January when it’s all gone back to normal.
It was wet and gloomy with no one around and had a nice peaceful feel.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Desi
This is absolutely lovely. Fav
January 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Wonderful reflections…. Wonderful walking
January 16th, 2026  
