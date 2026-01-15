Sign up
Photo 1282
Photo 1282
January calmness
I love my city at Christmas with the markets and lights and people everywhere but I also love it in January when it’s all gone back to normal.
It was wet and gloomy with no one around and had a nice peaceful feel.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
15th January 2026 12:06pm
Tags
january
,
calmness
Desi
This is absolutely lovely. Fav
January 16th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Wonderful reflections…. Wonderful walking
January 16th, 2026
