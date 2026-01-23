Sign up
Photo 1285
Saint Anthony
I often stop at this statue of St Anthony in the cemetery.
It’s quite tall at around 4 metres and stands out among the other gravestones.
I always feel comforted by its gentleness.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
23rd January 2026 12:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sms10
GaryW
ace
It is lovely and peaceful looking!
January 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
A beautiful statue and capture.
January 25th, 2026
