Saint Anthony by pattyblue
Photo 1285

Saint Anthony

I often stop at this statue of St Anthony in the cemetery.
It’s quite tall at around 4 metres and stands out among the other gravestones.
I always feel comforted by its gentleness.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
GaryW ace
It is lovely and peaceful looking!
January 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
A beautiful statue and capture.
January 25th, 2026  
