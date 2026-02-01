Sign up
Photo 1288
Wet hike
Last week we went to the Lickey Hills.
I took lots of photos but was disappointed in them all as the gloomy weather leeched the colour out of everything.
This was the best of a bad lot after much faffing.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1289
photos
100
followers
101
following
353% complete
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
29th January 2026 12:29pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wet
,
hike
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture! I've had to delete more pics than I kept and deleted more later. =)
February 7th, 2026
