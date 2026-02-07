Sign up
Empathy
I knew exactly how he felt.
A very rainy walk today, I’m praying for blue skies.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
He really looks wet and cold. Wishing you sunshine and blue skies. =)
February 7th, 2026
