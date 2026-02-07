Previous
Empathy by pattyblue
Photo 1289

Empathy

I knew exactly how he felt.

A very rainy walk today, I’m praying for blue skies.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
353% complete

Mags ace
He really looks wet and cold. Wishing you sunshine and blue skies. =)
February 7th, 2026  
