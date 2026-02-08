Previous
Golden opportunity by pattyblue
Photo 1290

10 minutes before sunset a shaft of sunlight came through my window so I grabbed my coat and headed for the park.
The first bit of blue sky for weeks!
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
