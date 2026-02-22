Sign up
Photo 1298
Chinese New Year
A few pics of the celebrations in my town.
It was very busy so there are a lot of extra body parts in all the pictures.
There were entertainment acts on the stage but I couldn’t get anywhere near but they sounded good!
22nd February 2026
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Tags
new
,
chinese
,
year
