Criss cross by pattyblue
Criss cross

The tram tracks in Digbeth were completed last year but are on hold due to HS2 delays at Curzon Street.
A good opportunity to get this shot before they start running which is estimated to be next year. We’ll see…
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Alli W
Fantastic shot love it!
February 25th, 2026  
