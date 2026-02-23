Sign up
Photo 1299
Criss cross
The tram tracks in Digbeth were completed last year but are on hold due to HS2 delays at Curzon Street.
A good opportunity to get this shot before they start running which is estimated to be next year. We’ll see…
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Alli W
Fantastic shot love it!
February 25th, 2026
