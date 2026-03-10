Previous
Moody beach huts by pattyblue
Moody beach huts

There are lots of brightly coloured huts here but I like this little row of subdued ones. They matched the weather very well this morning.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
356% complete

Mags ace
Very well captured with your perspective.
March 10th, 2026  
Babs ace
Not the usual colourful beach huts, but I think these are delightful.
March 10th, 2026  
