Waiting for the bus by pattyblue
Waiting for the bus

I walked here to Widemouth Bay across country and although it looks calm and sunny here there was mud - lots of it so I took the easy way back and caught the bus.
My boots were absolutely filthy.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
A beautiful view and I would only say who cares as long as you enjoyed yourself! =)
March 13th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ahhh country living eh
March 13th, 2026  
Diane ace
Lovely scene.
March 13th, 2026  
