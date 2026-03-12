Sign up
Previous
Photo 1305
Waiting for the bus
I walked here to Widemouth Bay across country and although it looks calm and sunny here there was mud - lots of it so I took the easy way back and caught the bus.
My boots were absolutely filthy.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
3
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
11th March 2026 2:50pm
Privacy
Public
scenesoftheroad-83
Mags
ace
A beautiful view and I would only say who cares as long as you enjoyed yourself! =)
March 13th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ahhh country living eh
March 13th, 2026
Diane
ace
Lovely scene.
March 13th, 2026
