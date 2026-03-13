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Mirror beach by pattyblue
Photo 1306

Mirror beach

The clouds broke just before sunset to give me a pleasant walk on the beach.
Bitter cold but worth it.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
March 14th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Wow, fabulous!
March 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
incredible reflections... beautiful sunset capture... amazing to see
March 14th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning!
March 14th, 2026  
Babs ace
Oh what a beautiful scene. fav.
March 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Exquisite capture!
March 14th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Stunning image
March 14th, 2026  
GaryW ace
So lovely!
March 14th, 2026  
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