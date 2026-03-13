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Previous
Photo 1306
Mirror beach
The clouds broke just before sunset to give me a pleasant walk on the beach.
Bitter cold but worth it.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
1306
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th March 2026 5:50pm
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beach
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
March 14th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Wow, fabulous!
March 14th, 2026
Beverley
ace
incredible reflections... beautiful sunset capture... amazing to see
March 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning!
March 14th, 2026
Babs
ace
Oh what a beautiful scene. fav.
March 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Exquisite capture!
March 14th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Stunning image
March 14th, 2026
GaryW
ace
So lovely!
March 14th, 2026
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