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Bude tunnel by pattyblue
Photo 1307

Bude tunnel

This is a 70m long Perspex tunnel leading from Sainsbury’s car park to the front of the store.
It started off as a bit of a joke but it is now in the top 10 things to do in Bude on Trip Advisor!
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
brilliant photo
March 15th, 2026  
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