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Double take by pattyblue
Photo 1308

Double take

I was exploring Wadebridge and came across this mirror outside a cafe.
The sign on the mirror said ‘smile - it looks good on you’ so I did but I’m not so sure, I think it lies.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Beverley ace
its not lies... its a lovely photo of you, a double wamy. the orange walls & orange fruits on the bush are a cool fun bonus.
i think its brilliant. enjoy your holiday & discoveries...
March 15th, 2026  
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