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Cornish hills by pattyblue
Photo 1309

Cornish hills

Just some nice Cornwall countryside with the little village of Treknow in the distance.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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