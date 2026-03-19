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Hello Spring by pattyblue
Photo 1312

Hello Spring

I’ve had the pleasure of walking around north Cornwall on warm Spring days this week.
First bluebells (not native but still nice to see), a seven spot ladybird and a wasp.
Everything is waking up nicely.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely collage and captures!
March 21st, 2026  
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