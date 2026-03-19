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Photo 1312
Hello Spring
I’ve had the pleasure of walking around north Cornwall on warm Spring days this week.
First bluebells (not native but still nice to see), a seven spot ladybird and a wasp.
Everything is waking up nicely.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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ace
A lovely collage and captures!
March 21st, 2026
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