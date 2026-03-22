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Previous
Photo 1315
Seaside Lowry
I was high up looking down at the matchstick people on the beach and it made me think of the latest artist challenge.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 13 mini
Taken
22nd March 2026 1:51pm
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