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Seaside Lowry by pattyblue
Photo 1315

Seaside Lowry

I was high up looking down at the matchstick people on the beach and it made me think of the latest artist challenge.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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