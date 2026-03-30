Previous
Next
A tale of two cities by pattyblue
Photo 1316

A tale of two cities

The city of the dead looking towards the city of the living in the distance.
The gravestones seemed to be mimicking the shapes of the distant buildings.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great title for your wonderful b&w image!
April 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact