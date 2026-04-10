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Photo 1321
Three monkeys
Sitting on a wall on a suburban street.
It was a bit boring so I played with it for the Etsooi challenge.
10th April 2026
10th Apr 26
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Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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iPhone 13 mini
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13th April 2026 1:04pm
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