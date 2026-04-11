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Little bridge by pattyblue
Photo 1321

Little bridge

My favourite bridge in the park has an uninterrupted view as they’ve cut back all the bamboo that was enveloping it.
It’s so nice to see it in full again after many years.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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Photo Details

Susan ace
Lovely bridge.
April 16th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely little bridge with he iron work.
April 16th, 2026  
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