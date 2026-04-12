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Furry by pattyblue
Photo 1321

Furry

A little Speckled Wood butterfly on the canal towpath.
I didn’t realise how furry they are close up and its wings are perfect considering storm Dave has just passed through.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
some really are incredibly furry - you really caught the detail of it
April 14th, 2026  
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